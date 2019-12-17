Williamson County school board member Rick Wimberly will be the CEO of the Nashville emergency planning company BOLDplanning.
As CEO, Wimberly will oversee strategic direction and company operations. He has served as the company’s COO since July 2017.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead such a well-respected organization as BOLDplanning,” Wimberly said, according to a press release.
Wimberly has served on the Williamson County school board for the last eight years, and recently completed a term as an at-large member of the Board of the Tennessee School Boards Association.
Wimberly will be replacing BOLDplanning co-founder Fulton Wold, who will now become the Chairman of the Board.
“Since joining BOLDplanning as COO, Rick has made a profound and significantly positive impact on our company,” Wold said, according to a press release. “He has recruited substantial talent to our team, created efficiencies in our operations and overseen impressive growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.