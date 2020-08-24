The leaders of Wilson Bank & Trust have named a longtime FirstBank commercial banker to be their Williamson County market leader.
Keely Hall comes to Wilson Bank & Trust after a decade at FirstBank, where he had been Franklin city president since mid-2018. Word of his move comes just a few days after FirstBank completed its acquisition of Franklin Financial Network, which has long been the largest deposit holder in Williamson County.
That combination created a regional bank with $11 billion in assets and a dozen offices in Williamson County.
Hall, a native of Texas who earned a bachelor’s degree in theology from Pepperdine University, has worked in financial services for 18 years. He is working from Wilson Bank & Trust’s office on Carothers Parkway near the Brentwood-Franklin border. He is the current president of the Rotary Club of Brentwood and a board member for the Williamson County Chamber Foundation.
Wilson Bank & Trust set up shop in Cool Springs in late 2018, taking over a former Capital Bank office to gain a toehold in the state’s wealthiest county. The 33-year-old institution has in recent years also branched out into Rutherford County, where it now runs five branches, and Nashville proper. The bank finished the second quarter with $3.15 billion in assets and a year-to-date profit of $18.7 million. A year earlier, those numbers were $2.7 billion and $18.1 million, respectively.
