The YMCA of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Dan Dummermuth announced his retirement set for early 2021 after a 34-year YMCA career spanning across the country.
“I always said I’d know when it was time, and it’s time," Dummermuth said in a news release. "I’ve been blessed to have an amazing career with one of the nation’s strongest nonprofits, and I’ll always be a ‘Y guy.’ Gwen and I plan to stay planted here in Middle Tennessee, but we are ready to spend more time together and to be more able to visit our daughter Dani and son-in-law Andrew, who are in Colorado, along with other family members spread across the country."
Dummermth began his career in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Valley of the Sun YMCA before Dummermuth served as a Group Vice President from 1997-2001 in Nashville. He then moved to Colorado Springs to serve as Chief Operating Officer for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region before becoming President and CEO at Pikes Peak. He returned to Nashville in 2014.
YMCA of Middle Tennessee Board Chair Liz Wilson Allbritton said in a news release that Dummermuth’s seven years in Nashville have been transformative for the nonprofit organization, which the Y said is the nation’s sixth largest YMCA in terms of membership reach.
“I’ve been a volunteer with the Y for more than 13 years, and we have never been stronger," Allbritton said. "Under Dan’s leadership, we have made so much progress toward becoming a more impactful YMCA that meets critical community needs—from delivering measurable outcomes in our youth outreach programs to providing individuals and families with the opportunities they need to lead full and healthy lives to pivoting in a pandemic to fill gaps in feeding school aged children and providing childcare for essential workers. And we continue to do all of that in a fiscally responsible manner, ensuring that our YMCA remains strong for generations to come.”
“When I was talking with Dan about the chair-elect role three years ago, he was very transparent and forthcoming about retirement being on his horizon, and while we will miss him terribly, we are well prepared to execute a thorough and thoughtful search for his successor," Allbritton said.
An official retirement date has not yet been determined, but is expected to be in the first quarter of 2021. Allbritton has assembled a CEO Selection Committee of the board to begin a search in the coming weeks.
“The retirement of a remarkable leader is always bittersweet. On the one hand, we wish Dan’s tenure wasn’t coming to an end, but on the other, we are so grateful for the season he spent with our Y family," Allbritton said. "He led our Y through some incredibly complex decisions, from transitioning from a season of pruning our organization, to building up a healthy reserve to a new season of strategic reinvestment, which includes the recent announcement of our One Brentwood strategy. We simply could not have asked for a better leader at the helm during this time in the Y’s history, and we wish Dan and Gwen all the best as they begin this new adventure of retirement.”
More information about the YMCA of Middle Tennessee can be found here.
