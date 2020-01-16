Michael Cartwright is planning to next week step aside as CEO of AAC Holdings, the addiction treatment company he has led through highs and lows for the better part of a decade.
In addition, AAC Holdings’ main banks have told the company’s leaders that they have called a premature end to the grace period they extended last October because the addiction treatment provider remains in default on its loan and hasn’t given them a three-year business plan.
Cartwright last week submitted his resignation, which will take effect only if Brentwood-based AAC finalizes $10 million in funding from its bank group and secures amendments to its main credit deals. If those things occur, the company will as of Jan. 24 be helmed by Andrew McWilliams, who joined AAC five and a half years ago and has been its CFO since the beginning of 2018. Cartwright will retain his role as chairman of the company's board of directors, which needed to be rebuilt last fall after the sudden departure of four of its seven members. In that role, the company said, he will focus on strategic planning and partnerships.
“Andrew’s commitment to our patients and his vision to continue to provide best-in-class treatment, made him the ideal candidate to propel AAC forward through 2020 and beyond,” Cartwright said in a statement. “I’m excited for what the future holds for the company, and I look forward to carrying out our mission alongside Andrew.”
Cartwright has been CEO of AAC since mid-2013 and its chairman since 2011. Via acquisitions and de novo development, he built a national company that at one point was worth more than $1 billion. But AAC hasn't posted an annual profit since 2015 as operating and interest costs have mounted while revenues have not grown consistently. The company network of inpatient and outpatient treatment centers once numbered about 40 but has since shrunk as Cartwright and his team have looked to cut expenses. Last spring, Cartwright pitched a new vision for AAC that de-emphasized traditional addiction treatment in favor of a more consumer-oriented strategy but investors were quite unenthused.
Immediately after announcing the change in leadership, the company told regulators that its main lenders are ending a grace period on a loan currently in default.
A group led by Credit Suisse last March lent $30 million to Brentwood-based AAC as the company’s patient census was beginning to recover from the massive hit it took in the summer of 2018 after Google changed its search algorithms, gutting the company’s marketing pipeline. But AAC has been in default on that agreement as well as its much larger 2017 credit facility and a $25 million sale-leaseback deal since the middle of last year and has been forced to say there are doubts about its ability to remain a going concern.
Late last October, the banks extended another $5 million to AAC and said they’d hold off on exercising their rights to call the loan or take other measures until the end of March. (The $30 million is scheduled to mature April 15.)
They revealed the banks’ decision in a regulatory filing Thursday.
“Due to the foregoing termination of the forbearance periods, the lenders under the Credit Facilities may now exercise any and all creditors’ remedies available,” the filing reads. That, it adds, includes “the lenders’ right to accelerate the respective maturities of, and make immediately due and payable, all amounts currently outstanding under the Credit Facilities.”
It’s not clear how much AAC — which finished its 2019 third quarter with just $1.5 million in cash and equivalents on hand — would be called upon to pay immediately should the banks call their loans. The company last fall classified more than $300 million outstanding under the 2017 credit facility as current liabilities. A company official did not respond Thursday to a request for details.
In the filing he signed, McWilliams says he and his team — who also are looking to raise money by selling more of their real estate or other assets — are negotiating with the lenders about amending their agreements and putting back in place forbearances and getting AAC more funding.
Shares of AAC (Ticker: AACH) closed Wednesday at 62 cents, down more than 2 percent from the mark of the day before. The company's market capitalization is now about $16 million. For more of our coverage of AAC over the years, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.