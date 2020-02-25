AAC Holdings executives have negotiated an extension of their deadline to strike a restructuring deal with their bank group.
In a brief statement, the leaders of Brentwood-based AAC said they now have until March 20 to come to terms with their secured lenders. That group, led by Credit Suisse, last month agreed to lend AAC another $10 million and not call the company’s debt — as they have the right to do because AAC is in default — until the end of March.
Shares of AAC (Ticker: AACH) closed Monday trading at 23 cents. They have lost more than half of their value over the past six months and the company’s market value is now less than $6 million.
This story first ran in our sister publication the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.