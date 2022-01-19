Founded in 1990, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Woodmont Realty provides strength, integrity, passion, and trust to the Middle Tennessee real estate market. 100% women-owned and operated, Woodmont Realty values relationships over transactions and empowers their team of real estate professionals to serve with intent to provide a high degree of expertise and professionalism to every client.
Woodmont Realty was established by seven local real estate agents: Ray Pruett, Stan Davidson, Ann Linberger, Sarah Nichols, Bob Patton, Ken Cline and Hand Gildemeister. Over the past 30 plus years, the firm has seen tremendous growth. Currently, Woodmont Realty is led by three Nashville natives; Ginger Holmes, President and Principal Broker of the Nashville office, Tonya L. Hamilton, Vice President of Business Development and Relocation Services, and Tisa Musgrove, Vice President of Vendor Relations. They have two operating offices in Davidson County and Williamson County with over 140 agents that service the entire Middle Tennessee region.
One aspect of Woodmont Realty that separates them from the rest is their award-winning Relocation Department: an integral part of the business due to the booming relocation rate to the Middle Tennessee area. They work hard to make sure that new customers, either corporate entities or individuals, have a solid plan to work with when moving to the area.
Woodmont Realty Relocation Director Tonya L. Hamilton said, “We are proud to provide relocation assistance to many families relocating to Middle Tennessee and be an essential tool in the transitions for major corporate clients moving into our area.”
They also have brand affiliates around the United States and internationally in England, Germany, Mexico, Canada and more. Marketing Director Jessica Petersen said one of the things they are most proud of is being “locally known, nationally recognized and globally respected.” Petersen continued to share that “many of our agents derive from different backgrounds, ethnicities, and countries from around the world. Our work environment brings a diverse and inclusive atmosphere that we truly embrace within our company.”
Woodmont Realty also highly prioritizes in giving back to neighbors of greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Each year, they raise funds for a selection of local non-profit charities chosen by the group of volunteers in the company’s charity committee. “All monies raised come straight from our agents,” Petersen said. In 2021, Woodmont Realty raised over $11,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank, SafeHaven Family Shelter, Operation Stand Down, and the Nashville Humane Association. Ownership announced at the end of the year that they decided to match the funds raised by agents, bringing the total amount to over $22,000 to give back to the local community organizations.
Over their nearly 33 years in the local real estate business, Woodmont Realty has established themselves as reputable leader and successful business backed by a globally respected brand. Built on tradition and focused on the future, Woodmont Realty looks forward to continuing providing opportunities and support for the community they love.
For more information, visit https://www.woodmontrealty.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.