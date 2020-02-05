Christopher Pratt suffered from depression due to a painful back injury while serving in the Air Force. No treatment worked for him, until he tried ketamine.
“My mind feels better, I feel happier,” said Pratt. “You’re literally changing your personality back to who you probably should be.”
Ketamine, an anesthetic drug that has been safely administered by anesthesiologists since 1970, is now being used to treat a variety of conditions, including major depression. It is generally reserved for patients who have not had relief of their depression using oral medications, and is achieving a 50-70% response rate.
“Many of these patients have lost hope that their depression will ever be properly treated,” said Dr. Randall Malchow, medical director at the AMG Ketamine & Wellness Center, which recently opened in Cool Springs. “Ketamine can give these patients their lives back."
Ketamine works differently than oral medications such as Zoloft and Prozac. It increases neuro connections in the brain and decreases inflammation in the nervous system to combat depression.
Because Ketamine is a powerful FDA-controlled anesthetic drug, treatments at the AMG Ketamine & Wellness Center are always managed by board-certified anesthesiologists. They have the training and experience to safely administer higher — and often more effective — doses of ketamine, along with other medications to mitigate side effects, to meet each patient’s unique needs.
“A greater percentage of our patients will experience relief and often can go longer periods between maintenance infusions, saving them money and inconvenience,” said Dr. Malchow.
Two types of ketamine treatments are available — intravenous (I.V.) infusion and SpravatoTM, a nasal spray in smaller doses — which are both administered on-site at the center over a series of visits.
Ketamine can also be effective in treating chronic pain, opioid dependence, PTSD and OCD. Patients must be referred by a physician. For more information and a free assessment, call (615) 813-5006, email info@amg-ketamine.com or visit amg-ketamine.com.
This article is sponsored by PhyMed Healthcare Group.
