Franklin-based Logo Brands, a licensee for hard goods sports products, has acquired the drinkware division of a Wisconsin company.
Terms of the deal with Milwaukee-based The Boelter Companies were not disclosed in a release.
Specifically, Logo Brands acquired The Boelter Companies’ Boelter Brands drinkware and Topperscot (known for its sports team holiday ornaments, among others) lines, which now are operating under the Logo Brands moniker.
Logo Brands manufactures licensed products for more than 450 colleges and professional franchises, including those of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. Its tailgating gear lineup includes chairs, canopies, tents, coolers, totes and stadium blankets.
Boelter Brands had served as the sports licensed products division of The Boelter Companies, which continues operations under its name as a design, equipment, supply and fulfillment business serving the food and beverage markets. Boelter Brands acquired the assets of Topperscot, a manufacturer of ornaments and collectibles, in 2014.
This is Logo Brands' first foray into drinkware and holiday items, which will include wine and beer glasses, ceramic mugs, plastic cups, flasks, stainless steel water bottles, mascot inflatables and seasonal ornaments.
"Logo Brands is an industry leader for new and innovative lifestyle products, so adding drinkware to our lineup was a logical move," Kris Tally, Logo Brands vice president of sales and marketing, said in the release. "We are very excited about this opportunity to be a 'one-stop-shop' for retailers and extend our brand and merchandising options for the consumer."
Drinkware inventory and incoming orders will transition to Logo Brands' Franklin headquarters over the next few months, the release notes. Warehouse operations will be expanded in anticipation of the company taking over all decorating, shipping and processing of glassware orders in 2021. New designs and product lines also are in the works.
Logo Brands products are available at Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond and Fanatics, among other major retail outlets.
Home to about 65 employees, Logo Brands began operations in 2000 near Memphis as a tailgate chair company. In less than a year, the family-owned company moved into its first warehouse. Matt McCauley serves as Logo Brands president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.