Illinois-based Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. will relocate its headquarters to Franklin, according to a joint announcement from the company and Tennessee state government.
ACH is the biggest county jail healthcare provider in the U.S., and its operations show up in myriad types of correctional facilities like juvenile detention centers, drug rehabilitation centers, county jails, work release centers and mental health units.
Gov. Bill Lee and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced that ACH will bring 58 jobs from Peoria, Ill., to Franklin along with a $2.5 million investment in its new headquarters. The new location of which is slated to be 720 Cool Springs Blvd.
“ACH’s decision to relocate its headquarters to Tennessee showcases our strong economy and pro-business landscape,” Gov. Lee said. “Tennessee is home to some of the nation’s top health care companies, and I congratulate Williamson County on attracting another successful business in this important sector.”
ACH’s employees voted the business as a Fortune magazine “Great Place to Work” for six consecutive years. Fortune currently ranks it No. 6 among the Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma. Its employees benefit from a plethora of support and training options from mentorships to the company’s partnerships with Capella and Kaplan Universities, an e-learning platform and a peer-to-peer mental health program.
ACH is the only correctional healthcare provider to collaborate with the DAISY Foundation to recognize nurses for their meaningful work, and the company was awarded in the Ethics category of the Better Business Bureau’s 2019 Torch Awards for best practices, leadership and social responsibility, according to the release.
ACH CEO Jessica Young pointed to rising taxes in Illinois as one of the driving factors pushing the company to relocate. The company’s own growth, she said, leads them to seek a tax environment more conducive to that growth.
“Our team looks forward to lower taxes, lower cost of living and top-rated schools,” Young explained. “We are deeply grateful for the State of Tennessee and Williamson County’s support. We will work hard to give Tennessee a positive on its investment in us!”
This adds to some 25 economic development projects TNECD has reportedly supported in Williamson County since 2015, and those projects have yielded $379 million in capital investment and almost 4,000 job commitments.
“We are proud to welcome another headquarters operation to Tennessee,” TNECD Comm. Bob Rolfe said. “Our low cost of doing business and outstanding workforce are two fundamental factors that drive businesses to Tennessee. I thank ACH for the work it is doing in the health care industry and thank the company for its investment in our state.”
Sen. Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) congratulated ACH on the relocation and highlighted Tennessee as “a tremendous destination” for corporations and workers looking for, among other things, low taxes.
Rep. Brandon Ogles (R-Franklin) also echoed Rolfe’s sentiments, thanked TNECD for their role in facilitating this move, and said it “proves our investment in education and infrastructure results in good jobs for our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.