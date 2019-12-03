The Brentwood-based addiction treatment company Spero has added an addiction researcher to its board of directors.
The researcher Dr. Mark Gold will join the board of directors. Gold worked at the University of Florida for more than two decades where he founded the division of addiction medicine at the university’s college of medicine.
“Spero Health is an innovator and leader in bringing comprehensive community-based addiction treatment to areas in our country hardest hit by the drug epidemic,” Gold said in a press release. “By providing a local and affordable option for addiction treatment, this organization transforms opportunities for so many in need.”
Gold has researched a wide variety of addictions such as cocaine, tobacco, opioids and overeating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.