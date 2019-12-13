Williamson Medical Center plans to expand and renovate its Breast Health Center.
The expanded center will also be renamed the Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center at Williamson Medical Center, in honor of a donor and cancer patient who was treated at the facility.
The health center will be expanded by 1,600 square feet to provide space for examinations, one-on-one breast health education and counseling and genetic and dietary counseling.
The center will upgrade some existing technology and will also get new technology that will allow the center to perform 3-D X-ray imaging. Earlier this year, the center also bought an advanced MRI machine.
“I believe women receive the best possible care at The Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center not only because of the experience, expertise and technology we offer,” breast surgeon and cancer survivor Dr. Rebecca Baskin said, according to a press release. “But the real differentiator, I believe, is the care, compassion and understanding we offer throughout a patient’s cancer journey.”
The center is named for former Dollar General president Cal Turner and his sister Laura Dugas, who lost their mother to breast cancer in 1988.
