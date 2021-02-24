SPONSORED BY LEE COMPANY
Get ready! As temperatures rise we can expect seasonal storms which bring high winds, heavy rains, and power outages. Fortunately, no matter how dark and stormy it is outside, you can keep it bright and comfortable inside, with the automatic support of an emergency home generator.
We can't change the weather. We can help you prepare.
If you've been considering a generator, now’s the time to act. Purchase a home generator from Lee Company and receive $500 off the purchase price*, or 0% APR financing for 36 months.**
We'll work with you to determine the size and type of generator that best suits your home and your unique situation. Since it’s difficult to predict how long a power outage can last:
- Are you mostly concerned about a few lights and your air conditioning system?
- Is it important to keep your refrigerator and other appliances running?
- Do you have medicine that needs to be kept cool in the refrigerator, or medical equipment that requires a steady flow of electricity?
- Do you work from home?
Along with helping you select the right home generator for your needs, we’ll clearly explain the entire process – from laying the pad, to running the gas line, to hooking up the electricity. You can trust Lee Company's experienced electricians and plumbers to do the job right, right away.
