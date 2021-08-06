Fozzy's Bar & Grill, a new sports bar in Spring Hill, saw more than 2,000 people attend its soft opening this week, with the bar set to open to the public on Monday, Aug. 9.
While the sports bar has seen a number of delays in opening for business, things finally got underway during the first week of August where roughly 2,000 people participated in what the bar's owner, Nick Fosberg, called the bar's "VIP Program."
"We've had amazing reviews, customers have been amazing and supportive, so thank you," wrote Fosberg in a social media post on Friday. "You all have been amazing and we're excited to serve the Spring Hill community and bring you the best experience [and] live music we can!"
The bar now has a finalized menu, and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-2 a.m., and is located at 150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway.
Fozzy's is also seeking to fill several staff positions, including for security at $15-18 an hour, servers at $4-6 an hour, and for maintenance at $20 an hour.
A native of Illinois, Fosberg grew up working in the bar industry taking after his father, beginning with food prep at the age of 13, and purchasing his first bar from his father at the age of 26.
At the age of 37, Fosberg created three different bar brands. He sold two and focused all his attention on his last remaining brand, Fozzy's Bar & Grill, which has its original location operating out of Loves Park, Ill.
