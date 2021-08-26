The Franklin Police Department is hiring and taking applications for police officers until Sept. 10.
According to an FPD news release, testing will be held on Sept. 27, and qualified applicants will be contacted with test day instructions after completing the application.
New recruits would have an anticipated start date of December 6.
The job includes the following benefits:
- $47,500 for P.O.S.T. Certified Officers, increasing to $50,000 after probation
- $44,000 for entry-level, non-P.O.S.T. Certified Officers
- Take-home car program
- Four-day work week
- On-site fitness facilities
- Vacation and sick leave, paid personal days, and paid holidays
- Shift differential pay
- Annual uniform and equipment allowance
- Tuition reimbursement
- Medical, dental, vision benefits
- TCRS enhanced retirement
More information about FPD can be found here.
