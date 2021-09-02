Spring Hill is hiring police officers with applications accepted through Oct. 4.
According to a Spring Hill Police Department news release, applications are due by Monday, Aug. 4, at 8 a.m. and qualifying applicants will then begin examinations for the positions after they have been contacted via email.
Employment benefits include starting pay of $40,372.80 with incentives for prior certified law enforcement experience and Criminal Justice related degrees, 40 hours of vacation leave available after six months of employment, eight hours of sick leave accrued monthly, TCRS Retirement, free $25,000 life insurance policy, option for free family medical plan, dental and vision insurance, initial uniforms and equipment provide.
The position also comes with an annual uniform allotment, numerous hours of annual training exceeding state mandate and a take-home car within a specified radius and after initial training is completed.
Qualified applicants must be a U.S. citizen at least 21 years of age at the time of testing with valid, unrestricted drivers license and a high school diploma or equivalent education status.
More details about disqualifications and other terms of employment can be found here, and applicants can apply online here.
Any questions about the position should be emailed to [email protected].
