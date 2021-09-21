Sprouts Farmers Market will host a two-day hiring event on site Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25.
The Phoenix-based organic foods chain is inviting walk-in interviews for all three of its Middle Tennessee locations in Bellevue, Franklin and Murfreesboro. On both days, the hiring hours span from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with an aim to fill positions at all levels including cashiers, clerks and managers.
Open positions can be viewed at sprouts.com/careers or by texting “sprouts” to 98199.
Sprouts also has a produce distribution center in Glendale, which is also hiring for several positions with a separate event on Oct. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
