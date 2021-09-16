For the month of August, Tennessee was found to have an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent, the single-lowest statewide monthly unemployment rate since the pandemic began in April 2020.
Courtesy of a Thursday release from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Statistics, the latest unemployment data also marks the third consecutive monthly drop in the state's unemployment rate.
While still marginally higher than pre-pandemic levels of unemployment, with Tennessee having a 3.5 percent unemployment rate in March, 2020, the latest figures show a dramatic improvement over the state's height in unemployment back in April, 2020 with a rate of 15.8 percent — the single-highest monthly unemployment rate ever recorded.
An additional 4,400 Tennesseans joined or re-joined the workforce between July and August, with the manufacturing sector having the largest increase in employment, followed by the mining, logging and construction sector.
The United States as a whole also saw a drop in its unemployment rate from July to August, dropping from 5.4 percent to 5.2 percent, respectively.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Statistics will release unemployment rates for the state's 95 counties on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Tennesseans searching for employment can find assistance in becoming work-ready by visiting the state’s one-stop resource website, www.TNWorkReady.com.
Job seekers can search through more than 430,000 open positions posted on www.Jobs4TN.gov that cover every skill level, every pay range, and are located in every area of the state.
