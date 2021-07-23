Williamson County's unemployment rate for the month of June increased from 2.7 percent in May to 3.4 percent in June, though still retained the title of having the single lowest rate in the state, according to data released Friday by the Tennessee Department of Labor.
While an increase of .7 percentage points appears drastic, the month of June almost always sees slight jumps in unemployment due to schools closing for summer break and laying off workers, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor.
Of Williamson County's three major cities, Spring Hill was found to have the highest June unemployment rate at 3.9 percent, a slight jump over its rate in May of 3.4 percent but a significant drop from its rate in April of 6 percent.
Franklin had the second highest unemployment rate in the county in June at 3.4 percent, with Brentwood having the lowest at 3.3 percent.
In total, 3,567 Williamson County residents were found to be unemployed during the month of June out of an estimated labor force of 131,220.
To view a complete analysis of the June 2021 unemployment rates for Tennessee and its 95 counties, click here.
