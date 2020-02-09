PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
JAN. 29, 2020
37027
Lots 20, 24, 27, and 85 on Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $1,435,000.
1200 Haber Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Kelly N and Richard Lee Kimsey; Seller: Barbara E and John W Coker; $675,000.
826 Woodburn Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Alicia Nicole and Michael R Hogan; Seller: Susan E and Donald K White; $794,000.
9255 Hunterboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Angela and Christopher W Powell; Seller: Connie M and Michael W Wyss; $575,000.
1945 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Sarah A and Gregory W Allen; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,164,605.
412 Wilson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Allynda and Christopher Pedicini; Seller: Melissa and Robert Beckham; $770,000.
6009 Manassas Court, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Reja Ferdowsi; Seller: Lela and Fariborz Ferdowsi; $1,750,000.
37046
6814 Flower Hill Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Angie O'Leary; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $537,595.
7045 Marwood Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jennifer B and Gabriel E Acevedo; Seller: Montrica Hoover; $627,000.
6904 Fence Post Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Amy and Stephen Smith; Seller: NVR Inc; $525,172.
37062
7508 Chester Road, Fairview, Coursey; Buyer: Maria R Muedas; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $226,000.
7329 Hidden Lake Circle, Fairview, Hidden Lake; Buyer: Arianna E and Andrew Ogden; Seller: Gabriel E Acevedo; $270,000.
7107 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Maria E Garnica and Daniel Perez Bustamante; Seller: Tyne K and Matthew J Jenkins; $299,900.
7175 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Lori C Beasley and Michael S Smith; Seller: Natalia Artikhovich; $412,500.
37064
Russell Road, Franklin, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Willis Frazer Gieselmann; Seller: Russell Ridge LLC; $209,900.
1006 Cumberland Valley, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Toni Savoie and James Michael Robbins; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $681,137.
1729 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Deborah and Kevin Riddett; Seller: Linda Lockridge and Donald Edwin Hancock; $1,250,000.
Russell Road, Franklin, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Mitch Meiss; Seller: Russell Ridge LLC; $239,900.
2091 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Sujatha Bandi and Rama K Nandamauri; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $318,500.
2053 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Melanie and Christopher Nolen; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $339,112.
5597 Wilkins Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Belinda Leslie; Seller: James L Justice; $370,000.
1618 Wellington Green, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Ashley Leigh and Lance Hooper Johnson; Seller: Shirley Ann and Jerry Wayne McGee; $375,000.
603 Tywater Crossing Boulevard, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Sara and Matthew O'Neill; Seller: Jenna M and Bo Hanson; $510,000.
5789 Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Julie and Brian Schmucker; Seller: T H Farm LLC; $4,500,000.
618 Edgewood Boulevard, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Blaine H and Kenneth Salyer; Seller: Farmhouse Trust; $269,000.
2704 Lindsey Court, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Hanah E and Robert J Mathius; Seller: Steven J Rhodes; $429,900.
756 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Diana and Perry W Scott; Seller: Tammy Roberts; $606,000.
4084 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Stacey Elaine and Logan Garland Grant; Seller: Catherine and William Henris; $918,992.
1101 Downs Boulevard #86, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Shona Robertson Burr; Seller: Charla V and William B Goodman; $244,900.
211 Cedar Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Joshua Martin; Seller: Mermen Properties LLC; $279,900.
5515 Garrison Springs Court, Franklin, Garrison Springs Estates; Buyer: Tammy Yarborough Jay; Seller: Alicia M and Paul R Hickman; $124,000.
6864-68 Comstock Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Kimberly and Carl David Schneider; Seller: Kirk T Jensen; $935,100.
1721 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cynthia C and Joe R Cooper; Seller: Chalee C and Danielle C Williams; $1,400,000.
606 Dunbrooke Court, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Joshua D Cough; Seller: Winafred Hubbard; $440,000.
2802 Cale Court, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Kirk T Jensen; Seller: Debi and Marvin Cobern; $650,000.
118 Cavalry Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Donna Brinkley Riley; Seller: Alyssa N and Timothy R Earls; $359,900.
1906 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estates Condos; Buyer: Kevin Rippetoe; Seller: Charlotte A Miller; $135,000.
509 Ridgestone Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Natalia Artichovich; Seller: Jeanette Wright; $385,000.
1100 West Main Street #D7, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Abuzar Sufi and Hussain Iqbal; Seller: Bridget and Erwin Kaegi; $144,000.
37067
9019 Clovercroft Preserve, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Lisa and Stephen D'Amico; Seller: Jacqueline and Bruce Schinelli; $640,000.
113 Wynthrope Way, Franklin, Wynthrope; Buyer: Nancy and John Michael Cross; Seller: Nikoo E Paydar and Andrew F Shelton; $775,000.
1713 Players Mill Road, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Heather Gwinn and Daniel Pabon; Seller: Gregory W Allen; $605,000.
1319 Tilton Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Apphia Maxima; Seller: SPH Property Two LLC; $452,900.
115 Newcastle Drive, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Brittany and Houston Davis Hartsock; Seller: Geneva A Bigham; $325,000.
309 Canton Stone Drive, Franklin, Cool Springs; Buyer: Laura D and Christopher S Barnett; Seller: Pamela R Parker; $815,000.
37069
1121 Brookside Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Try Properties; Seller: Lauren E and Marcus N Sumners; $415,000.
1136 Howell Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Dara and Matthew J Ellis; Seller: Elizabeth Janicak; $412,550.
1065 Stonebridge Park, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Lannie K and Andrea A Boswell; Seller: Gloria Trust; $575,000.
664 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Lisa Bussard; Seller: Gina Szachara and Brian Todd Emerson; $1,250,000.
490 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Patricia and Douglas Ted Davidson; Seller: Frances W Davis; $409,500.
8008 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lauren and Zackary Chichelo; Seller: Marada and Nikolaus J Vecchio; $346,000.
301 Stanley Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth and Thomas Herbert; Seller: Rebecca and Brandon Cortese; $555,0000.
100 Cottonwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Julie and Mark T Britnell; Seller: Angela S and Richard N Britnell; $505,040.
37135
1108 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mille; Buyer: Rabia Jawad and Jawad A Syed; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $486,900.
1100 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Stephanie W and Ian Sullivan; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $518,065.
1119 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Velda T and Rickey C Hall; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $515,575.
1721 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Erica Michelle and Aaron Chestnut; Seller: Bellah Family Trust; $780,000.
820 Stonebrook Boulevard, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Heather M and Phillip J Odom; Seller: Sybil Y and Joseph A Long; $301,500.
6138 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jessica D and Kenneth B Carroll; Seller: Leigh W and John C Goodgine; $489,500.
721 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Lindsey Delaney and William Thomas Nelson; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $475,098.
2517 Whitlock Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Bailey and Brandon Dorsett; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $477,121.
Vacant lot on Fly Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: C K Residential LLC; $1,091,394.
37174
2076 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Megan B and Kris M Eppler; Seller: BGRS Relocation Inc; $490,000.
1908 Bugle Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: SPH Property Three LLC; Seller: Lora Hall and Michael D Simpkins; $280,000.
2271 Dewey Drive #G2, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Sarah Jane Barnes; $171,900.
4986 Ash Hill Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Terry Britten; Seller: Donna and John Blue; $240,000.
4072 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Patricia A and Mark A Stoney; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $503,200.
3079 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Elayne and Joshua D Jarvis; Seller: NVR Inc; $373,080.
200 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Login Family Trust; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $320,560.
1237 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Joanna and Craig Gilbert Statz; Seller: Summer Haven Homes LLC; $355,000.
2987 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $92,000.
2981 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $92,000.
2979 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $92,000.
37179
2806 Commanche trail, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Kelly Mae and Brandon Brodkin; Seller: Casondra C and Brian H Purdes; $340,000.
401 Newport Meadows Circle, Thompsons Station, Newport Meadows; Buyer: Irene Katon; Seller: Rachel L and Josh M Roberts; $185,000.
2788 Iroquois Drive, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Margaret Leslie and Peter Michael Bybel III; Seller: Catherine A and Mark K Edmonds; $344,000.
2123 Carlton Lane, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Theresa N Furlong; Seller: Opendoor Properties J LLC; $321,750.
