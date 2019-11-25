PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
NOV. 12, 2019
37027
Vacant lot on Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Cornerstone Building Investments LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
1224 Parker Place, Brentwood, Concord Green; Buyer: Whitnie and Jack Norman Jr; Seller: Barbara C and Billy G Dial; $542,230.
1116 Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Waheed Guirguis; Seller: Khaysy S and Clark H Galbraith; $375,000.
1524 Sam Houston Drive, Brentwood, Crockett Hills; Buyer: Leslie M and Troy R Wilkerson; Seller: Elizabeth C and William T Iverson; $539,900.
1415 Newhaven Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Lauren and Christopher Destefano; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $2,357,448.
3 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Jan and Panache Desai; Seller: Kathleen C and Brian D Manning; $1,800,000.
1129 Haverhill Drive, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Debbie L and Bobby W Sinclair; Seller: Cynthia L and Floyd K Rutan; $850,000.
1859 Trebor Court, Brentwood, Iglehame Farms; Buyer: Dawn Y Scott and Reginald Levalle; Seller: Christy P and Samuel Brian Douglas; $795,000.
1827 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Margaret and Aaron Wozniak; Seller: Diana Rey-Marrero and Jose Marrero; $900,000.
9509 O'Hara Drive, Brentwood, Twelve Oaks; Buyer: Stephanie Yarbrough and Aubrey Lanson Dunham; Seller: Pamela D and William H Callaway; $788,000.
1912 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $355,000.
1906 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $355,000.
923 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Briana H and Erik J Gadke; Seller: Nicholas W Osburn; $215,000.
9411 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Kristi J and Bryan D Troell; Seller: Allison and Jonathan Lindsey; $664,000.
1211 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Sherri and Steven Frederick Lomas; Seller: 1211 Brentwood Pointe Irrevocable Trust; $259,500.
Lots 25 and 84 on Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $720,000.
8113 Covington Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Kristen Hallberg and James N Reavis; Seller: J and B Realty Holdings LLC; $685,000.
37046
8552 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Rebecca and Michael O'Neal; Seller: April McEachern and Steadman Reese Nall; $265,000.
6624 Fannie Daniels Road, College Grove; Buyer: 1st Ray Investments; Seller: Specialty Underwriting & Residence Financial Trust; $81,375.
6924 Owendale Lane, College Grove, Owendale; Buyer: Owendale Lane Revocable Trust; Seller: Margo and Gary Fant; $1,299,900.
8563 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Tatum M and William C Perry; Seller: Kimberly and David Beer; $1,100,000.
5085 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: Kema A Riely; $1,750,000.
7004 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Julie and Jonathan Owen; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $519,865.
6602 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Jeffrey D Poole; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $741,271.
7133 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Linda P and Johnny Wright; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $470,894.
2 vacant lots on Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $301,000.
8676 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Diana M and Victor R Donald; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $142,500.
37062
2378 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Deborah W Thompson Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Patricia Prince; $131,000.
7140 Park Glen Drive, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Carianne Avis and Joseph Daniel Depasqua Jr; Seller: Shakeyah and Avion Black; $352,500.
7113 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: John W Miller III; Seller: Rebecca A and Christon Pena; $375,000.
7473 Sleepy Hollow Road, Fairview; Buyer: Rowe S Heflin; Seller: Natalie Marchetti and Steven Kurt Rapp; $235,000.
1047 Wiseman Farm Road, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Shanna and James R Simpson; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $324,740.
Vacant lot on Kingston Road, Fairview; Buyer: Sarah Newcomb and Gregory Scott; Seller: Jerry P Kraviec; $129,900.
1079 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Marsha D and Michael J Shilts; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $313,201.
2415 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, Glenview Plaza; Buyer: Lineberry Properties Inc; Seller: Freds Stores of TN Inc; $1,000,000.
7121 Birch Bark Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Molly C McHenry and Ryan Kevin Patrick; Seller: Horizon Properties LLC; $239,500.
Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Sharon Kay and Jackie Lee Reed; Seller: Brenda Lee Hardison; $379,000.
Vacant lot on Old Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: Brenda and Jesse Crus; Seller: John H Conner; $158,500.
Lake Road, Fairview; Buyer: Richland Estates LLC; Seller: Bernice W Gillette; $12,500.
37064
2037 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Anitha and Madhava Rao Doddala; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $371,182.
2025 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Yagya Vir Singh and Rashmi Dey; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $317,100.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #R1, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Lindsey Lea and Kenneth Aaron Buchholz; Seller: Teresa and Craig Cotter; $215,000.
442 Courfield Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Leah Marie and Keith Eric Pyle; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $580,530.
2028 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Echelon Townhomes; Buyer: Dani Lee Allen; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $379,900.
3223 Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Pulte Homes TN LP; Seller: LandDev.com Inc; $175,000.
314 Bel Aire Drive, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Darby and Garrett B Locklear; Seller: Myrna and Joaquin Flores; $570,000.
120 Good Neighbor Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mary and Joshua Rains; Seller: Brian B White II; $229,000.
2055 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Satish Chidura and Venkatesham Ganjipally; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $364,500.
5060 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Macy Brown; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $319,990.
106 Basil Court, Franklin, Charlton Green; Buyer: Natalie and Steven Kurt Rapp; Seller: Jason R Madden; $325,000.
2212 Morriswood Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Barbara Hall Guffee; Seller: Emily L and Robert C Crowell; $482,900.
1012 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Cindy C and Raybon C Chamberlain; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $683,927.
9090 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Virginia L Story and Richard L Horn; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $891,124.
3079 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dara and Donald K Holsinger Jr; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $709,975.
121 Deercrest Circle, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Emily Lawson Crowell; Seller: Donna R Southworth Revocable Trust; $365,000.
9020 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Margaret Ann and Malcolm Knight May; Seller: Sally G Peterson; $685,000.
6019 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $124,900.
6031 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $133,900.
6013 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $124,900.
6031 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $124,900.
209 Oxford Drive, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Sara P and Matthew C Truett; Seller: Vietti Revocable Inter Vivos Trust; $360,000.
459 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tanya and Alan Blake Thompson; Seller: Warrington Family Revocable Living Trust; $1,850,000.
2049 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Karina S and Adam D Simon; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $317,100.
1873 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Cecillia de la Rubalcava and Saul Rizo Leon; Seller: Betty Jean Beasley; $155,000.
4705 Farmstead Lane, Franklin, Farmstead; Buyer: Jennifer Helen and Eric McKenzie; Seller: Gregg and Rains Building Group LLC; $405,000.
1711 Forrest Crossing Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Sara Goodell and Ben Gardy Jones; Seller: Rebecca R Stillwell Living Trust; $1,517,000.
1103 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mitzi and Steven W Lewis; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $714,785.
1552 Columbia Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Barnhill Holdings LLC; Seller: Shirley A McCormick; $1,050,000.
5518 Sycamore Street, Franklin; Buyer: David Edward Poteat; Seller: Sara and Ben Jones; $350,000.
1209 Vintage Grove Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Jean S and John T Reed; Seller: Teress A Streit; $792,000.
416 Alicia Drive, Franklin, Brookstone Townhomes; Buyer: Layne L and Robert M Downes; Seller: Glenda K Horton; $282,500.
261 Granger View Circle, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Jayson J Richards; Seller: Stacey A Carden; $335,000.
273 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Erik R Kothen; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $699,900.
Parcels on Moran Road, Franklin; Buyer: Forever Moran Revocable Trust; Seller: Scott Todd Price; $2,610,000.
139 Grove Lane, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Jacqueline and Wayne Wilson; Seller: Donna Jane Thomas; $500,000.
165 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Randy Joe Hamilton and William Hamilton; Seller: Sheri and Stephen Pennington; $647,500.
1035 Echelon Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Terra Blanton Nelson and Christopher J Sherry; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $639,288.
6037 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $155,900.
412 Sir John Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Leslie O and Christopher L Varden; Seller: Betty A and Clyde F Ingalls; $485,000.
476 Avon River Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Emily Warren and Jon Greg Roberts; Seller: Diane M English; $585,000.
2001 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jana Marie Schwan; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $352,146.
504 Clearbrook Court, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Mirse TN Community Property Revocable Trust; Seller: O Stephie Tillman; $165,000.
628 Bonnie Place, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Bryn Marie Sierra and David Halfmoon; Seller: Victoria Fox and Matthew Todd Quimby; $435,000.
3219 Calvin Court, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Laura Susanne and Daniel Taylor Myers; Seller: LAC Investments LLC; $342,000.
306 Fanchers Court, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Christine E and Taylor Ahl; Seller: Meagan and Matthew Gonzales; $425,000.
1038 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Sandeep Gondela; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $484,170.
Vacant lot on Greenbrier Road, Franklin; Buyer: Angela R and J Winston Williams; Seller: Willow Tree Land Trust; $420,000.
352 9th Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Daniel Petersen; Seller: Rachel Frances Calloway; $265,000.
37067
1772 Biscayne Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: April and Erik Rice; Seller: Anna Argunova and David G Ellsworth; $478,900.
502 Eden Park Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Carla M Denham; Seller: Dorothy Mason and Vernon E Henson; $524,900.
7505 Tullamore Court, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Joanna and Jonathan Peter Lewis; Seller: Emily W and Jon G Roberts; $615,000.
104 Cliffe Run, Franklin, Meadows at Cool Springs; Buyer: Anna D and Eddy A Brown; Seller: Pamela R and Peter W Calvert; $535,000.
3408 Stagecoach Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Nicole and Gary McNamara; Seller: Kristin Kienle and William Scott Griffith; $737,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #F9, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Meghann K and Joshua R Roberts; Seller: Jaime Jamgochian; $299,000.
1542 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Candace E and Daniel T Hellard; Seller: Kirk Anderson; $395,000.
404 Wexford Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Xiaohua Wei and Huan Qiao; Seller: Sara J and Bradley B Gauchat; $460,000.
419 Autumn Lake Trail, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Stephanie N and Michael W Chambers; Seller: Carolyn S Leuty; $779,400.
417 Benton Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Kathleen L Sauseda and Fred Thomas Fratar; Seller: Rebecca S Atwood; $326,400.
9204 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR 1 LLC; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $671,925.
37069
5029 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Ashley Dove and Joshua David Weber; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $552,400.
Lots 325, 426, and 1640 on Lexington Parkway, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Fieldstone Farms HOA Inc; Seller: Leslie P Davis; $139,376.
347 Derby Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Megan Lorene and Jerry Russell Berg; Seller: Kathy D Barker; $339,000.
165 Carphilly Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Amber Eileen and Brian Matthew Gates; Seller: Robert Gregory Breetz Jr; $573,000.
126 Carphilly Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Wenjin Zhang and Chuane Li; Seller: Cindy C and Raybon C Chamberlain Jr; $595,000.
32 Prescott Place, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Karen Beeri and Ricardo Capone; Seller: Julia M and Terry E Wood; $354,900.
1006 Malvern Road, Franklin, Farmington South; Buyer: Lauren and Spencer Dalman; Seller: Emily M and Ryan P Boyer; $520,000.
606 Elk Springs Court, Franklin, Jackson Lake; Buyer: Jan M Henderson Trust; Seller: Kyung Hee Park and Michael Carey Hook; $605,000.
2316 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Deborah and Michael Caldwell; Seller: Adnan Barqawi; $377,500.
204 Halberton Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jennifer McMillan Noto and Clinton Michael Smart; Seller: Laura Paluch and Thomas P Moran; $740,000.
1202 Scramblers Knob, Franklin, Deerfield; Buyer: Jenna and Joshua Farro; Seller: Ruthann and Carl Roberts; $1,350,000.
37135
365 Tulley Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Heather Eby Randolph; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $769,980.
2474 Rocky Fork Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Richard Walton Sieber; Seller: Susan S and Donald R Smithburg; $946,000.
713 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Phuong T Ngo and Thuy L Dinh Chau; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $456,775.
Vacant lot on Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Pyles Concrete Inc; Seller: Freegard Partners X; $758,000.
572 Great Angelica Way, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Angela Huckaby and William Michael Thompson; Seller: Mary K and Jesse E Thornton; $502,287.
700 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Eidson Family Trust; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $386,295.
2 vacant lots on Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $233,865.
2663 Sanford Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Tracy L and Evan C Yates; Seller: Jessica D and Yancey Sullivan; $350,000.
358 Tulley Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Natalie A and Jason Peterson; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $606,425.
7372 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Pauline Morgan James and Jacob D Garnett; Seller: Eugene Wheeler; $595,000.
5072 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Allison M and Stephen C Hertsenberg; Seller: Monica L Lahn; $396,000.
2675 Sanford Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Shawn Y Valukas; Seller: Stacy L Maciuk; $1,075,000.
144 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Lauren E and Eric M Ward; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $519,900.
3028 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Jason Parmley; Seller: Diana Feliciano and Jason Parmley; $43,000.
37174
1065 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Julia Dozier; Seller: Marilyn J Collins; $280,000.
2054 Dinan Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Angela L and William S Scarpelli Jr; Seller: Donald R Doane; $300,000.
2108 Kenowick Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; Seller: Jesse W Parker; $267,500.
311 Dursley Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Edward Collier III; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $270,000.
2221 Newport Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Yamasa Co; Seller: Jonathan H Blaho; $261,900.
1022 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Gail D Johnson Revocable Trust; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $505,900.
2271 Dewey Drive #D4, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Shane Patrick Murphy; Seller: Elizabeth and Jerry Kemp; $172,000.
2727 Mollys Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Hannah Nicole and Zachary Mark Elder; Seller: Rebecca D and Mark Wayne Bunch; $272,900.
2003 Lima Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kendra and Kristopher Galuska; Seller: Amy C and David N Watson; $335,000.
3117 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Courtney and Andrew Morton; Seller: Kerri Lynn and Gabriel Charles Manis; $430,000.
169 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Jan P Richey and Rebecca J Richey; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $245,725.
3015 Sommette Road, Spring Hill, Crossings at Wades Grove; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust 1; Seller: Elizabeth Joann and George Christian Peck; $353,200.
2954 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Roberta Lynn and Shawn Patrick Fichter; Seller: Prominence Building Corp; $619,900.
2013 Brisbane Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Brent Winczewski; Seller: Hayley and Junius Rowland; $513,000.
2270 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Yamasa Co; Seller: Robert J Atnip; $245,000.
2986 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Yamasa Co; Seller: Tiffany and Jade Ackerman; $281,500.
101 Cardigan Court, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Cindy and John H Waters; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $590,200.
37179
5660 Carters Creek Pike, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Deborah L Sandford and Jeremy J Barnes; Seller: Schilson Family Trust; $745,000.
2659 Churchill Drive, Thompsons Station, Campbell Station; Buyer: Angela Susan and Richard Neely Britnell; Seller: Sara S Nicholson; $386,327.
3876 Sycamore Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Shacina and Dallas Beard; Seller: Kennette H Sweeney Revocable Living Trust; $65,000.
6001 Turncreek Road, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Alexandra Wood and Kory Adam Miller; Seller: Lori and Nathan James Puhr; $455,000.
2153 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Marie and Craig Waldon York; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $475,925.
2013 Firtree Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Ruthann R and Marshall D Sparkman; Seller: Emily Farris Payne; $450,000.
1583 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Laurie and Kevin B Wolfe; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $609,820.
6016 Costello Farm Lane, Thompsons Station, Costello Farms; Buyer: Laurin and John Greco; Seller: Collier Homes of TN Inc; $232,000.
2617 Sporting Hill Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Stephanie A and Brian Reilley; Seller: Donna M and Matt G Arceneaux; $787,000.
3024 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Dianna Parker; Seller: Shara and Nathan Begani; $489,000.
1503 Danville Circle, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Cecilia Sanchez and Rene O Giron; Seller: 1503 Danville Circle Trust; $295,000.
2149 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jessica L and Scott T Williams; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $479,990.
2604 Hansford Drive, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Amanda Lynn and Jacob Dawes Dunavant; Seller: Christa J Evans and Philip A Tulotta; $282,500.
1001 Watauga Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Alyssa R and Charles M Veldink; Seller: Joanna C and Jonathan P Lewis; $332,000.
4024 Randall Lane, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Leslie and Matthew Harms; Seller: Brad Lesniewski; $308,000.
3980 Burwood Place Private Drive, Thompsons Station, Burwood Place; Buyer: Arisdelsy and Christopher M Ellenberger; Seller: R Scott Stewart Jr and The Estate of Ronald W Dendy; $281,000.
