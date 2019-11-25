Regional accounting and advisory firm LBMC on Monday announced that Michelle Endres will serve in the newly created position of chief people officer.
Endres, who has more than 20 years of human resources expertise with Kraft Foods, Mars and Qualifacts, will oversee all human resources functions for the professional services company, according to a release. She comes to Brentwood-based LBMC from Qualifacts, where she had been for almost a year and a half. Before that, she held similar HR roles at Alliance Healthcare Services, a California-based hospital operator.
Endres has “extensive experience leading organizations through periods of high growth, both organic and M&A,” the release notes.
"LBMC stands out in its industry because of commitment to client service and meeting our clients’ needs,” Jeff Drummonds, LBMC's CEO, said in the release. “We do this by attracting high performing talent who help us evolve as our clients’ needs change. Bringing in a corporate talent expert like Michelle as chief people officer — a rare position in our industry — to lead that charge, is vital for the future of the firm.”
LBMC bill itself as ranking among the nation’s largest accounting and business consulting firms.
