People ask why I moved to Avenida Cool Springs. Connecting with people and staying active are important to me. With so many places closed I was missing the company of others and my usual hobbies. I felt isolated and my family saw it was affecting me so I started looking at 55+ active adult communities. When I visited Avenida, I knew it was a community that offered true independence. There are amenities and services galore and so many friendly people! And the Avenida Cool Springs team members follow all COVID protocols.
The location is also why I chose Avenida Cool Springs. Franklin is close to shopping, family members and my church family. It’s reassuring that Avenida is so close to medical services like Williamson Medical Center.
There are so many ways to engage in hobbies and programs here. I participate in Bingo, the Sunday night services held here by our own resident ministers, the art classes and in warmer weather, the pool. I love cleaning my apartment. Cleaning is a hobby of mine! I also love to cook. But my really strong suit is walking. There are a lot of various parks in Franklin to walk around, either alone or with my neighbors. I feel safe here.
I’ve never felt isolated here. It’s easy to find people to talk to. I love making new friends. Any time I venture outside my apartment, I see someone I know or want to know and instant friends are made. The team members are wonderful. They helped make the move-in process smooth. And the apartments – they’re beautiful! Everything’s new. I love the flooring, the designer touches, the kitchen, the little hallway entrance and the small shelf in the alcove for my family pictures. I’d like to offer a little advice to anyone considering a 55+ active adult community: check out Avenida Cool Springs. It’s like living in a resort!
About Avenida Cool Springs
Located in the heart of Franklin, Tennessee, Avenida Cool Springs is a 55+ active adult rental apartment community for those seeking maintenance-free, resort-style living. Services and amenities include an outdoor pool and spa, fitness and yoga centers, upscale lounge and trendy bistro. In addition, the interior courtyards, pet park, concierge and spacious apartments with luxury designer finishes and patio and balcony options promise an inspiring engaging and fun lifestyle.
