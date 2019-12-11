The Brentwood accounting firm Stone, Rudolph & Henry, CPAs will acquire the Franklin accounting firm operated by Marie Swinford.
Swinford founded her CPA firm in 1992 and now plans to retire. Stone, Rudolph & Henry will now serve her client list.
“Our plan is to build upon the excellent service that Marie has provided to her clients over the years,” Stone, Rudolph & Henry managing member Thomas Henry said, according to a press release.
In the press release, Swinford said she will miss the relationships she developed with clients, who later became friends. She said she wanted to work with Stone, Rudolph & Henry because she wanted to minimize the hassle for clients after her retirement.
“Stone, Rudolph & Henry was carefully selected as the right choice for our clients,” Swinford, said, according to the release. “This strategic alliance will not only enable us to continue to provide the quality service our clients expect, but also provide a larger platform for us to expand our current offerings to meet their growth and succession needs.”
On its website Stone, Rudolph & Henry says it is actively seeking to acquire more local firms from accountants who are planning for retirement. The company claims it has a systematic method for the transition.
