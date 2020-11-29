With many businesses now reopened amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with safety measures intact, Nashville Dentistry Co. is joining the ranks with the mission to provide expert dental care in the most sanitary, healthy way possible to protect their patients and team members.
Prior to appointments, Nashville Dentistry Co. takes several steps to ensure the safety of their patients. First, patients will take a questionnaire to make sure they have not experienced any symptoms 14 days prior to their visit. Once at the appointment, patients will wait in their car and call to let the office know they have arrived. Once inside, patients are kept in a private waiting area. They then have their temperatures taken as well as their pulse oximetry levels as many who test COVID positive have low oxygen levels.
The Brentwood dental office is using Clorox Total 360 Electrostatic Sprayer machines, which Dr. Ashish Patel said were purchased as soon as businesses started to close during the shutdown. The machines spray each room in only seconds and releases a negatively charged aerosolized disinfectant, EPA-approved to kill the COVID-19 virus, that allows it to reach and uniformly coat even hard-to-reach surfaces cleansing the room of any viruses. Rooms are sprayed after each patient visit and with a virus kill time of only two minutes.
Additionally, the office uses Surgically Clean Air HEPA-Rx Filters in every room and hallway. Surgically Clean Air's purifiers use technologies that clean, purify and re-energize the indoor air. The six stage filtration system captures dust particles, pollen, volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), gases, mold, allergens, viruses, odors (like formaldehyde and smoke), bio-aerosols, and many other pollutants that are found in the inside air in workplaces.
Lastly, they use all the necessary PPE including: N95 masks, face shields, and sanitary gowns. Gowns are changed after every patient and everyone in the office, including all patients, are masked at all times.
Beyond their dedication to thorough sanitization during this time, Nashville Dentistry Co. is also a member of the Slow Dentistry movement which aims to center “safety, understanding, comfort and well-being” of patients.
Nashville Dentistry Co. accepts patients of all ages. They offer dental cleanings, cosmetic dentistry, full mouth rehabilitation, restorative dentistry, crowns and bridges, periodontal treatment, tooth-colored fillings, dental implants, and Invisalign. Dr. Patel is a BOTOX and DYSPORT provider for facial aesthetics and TMJ.
For more information about Nashville Dentistry Co. or to make an appointment, call (615) 797-8003 or visit their website. They are located in the Brentwood Hill Center at 211 Franklin Road Suite 180, Brentwood, TN 37027 in the Brentwood Hill Center and are open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, and select Tuesdays till 7 p.m.
