During the fall of 2019 Interior Anthology, one of Middle Tennessee's finest interior design firms, was packing up their East Nashville offices. Once housed in an iconic historic home at Five Points, they had outgrown their second-floor offices. Earlier in the year, Jennefer and Rick Guthrie owners and principal designer, knew they would have to make a change. Along with a growing client list they had recently become the only full-service stockist in Tennessee to carry both Farrow & Ball paint and wallpapers. Farrow & Ball is a UK based high-end paint company known for its superior paint and is sought after by designers, tradesmen and homeowners alike.
They began their search to find the perfect location to house their design studio as well as offer Rick (an art curator and seasoned framer) a place to showcase art and provide space for crafting frames. It soon became clear a property on Old Hillsboro Road was just the place. The historic building, dating to the late 1800’s has been home to a market, the Pepper Patch, and an antique mall along with other establishments. The location and size were perfect for their vision.
They began their renovation on the historic property and soon realized they had enough space to further add to their business. Now, along with a full-service interior design firm, art curation and framing, they offer an inviting retail space named the Emporium.
The Emporium houses Farrow and Ball sample pots, gallons of paint, wallpaper samples, and a custom line of hardwood floors. They also offer the wares of highly acclaimed ceramists, glassblowers and other artisans, along with all things for your home and property.
Interior Anthology was recently named one of the top design firms by Nashville Lifestyles adding to its many accolades praising the talent, warmth and creativity of Jennefer and the entire staff of designers. The design firm is by appointment only. The Emporium is open Tuesday through Friday 10-6 and Saturdays 10-4.
They are thrilled to join the community of businesses in Williamson County and offer their talents and creativity for your home. They are conveniently located in the Grassland/Franklin area at 1250 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064.
This story is sponsored by Interior Anthology.
