A San Francisco real estate firm has purchased a 248-unit apartment complex in Spring Hill
The real estate firm Hamilton Zanze paid $53.3 million for the Commonwealth at 31 apartment complex in Spring Hill, located near the Longview recreation center.
The property was built in 2017. The one, two and three bedroom units average just over 1,00 square feet. The average cost per unit was about $215,000.
In a press release, Hamilton Zanze says it plans to upgrade some community amenities and perform some exterior rennovations. The building has a pool, fitness center and dog park.
The firm already owns four properties in the Nashville area, all of which it purchased within the last year.
Hamilton Zanze contols $4.5 billion in multifamily assets, a total of 85 properties and more than 20,000 units, mostly in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S.
Last month, a Canadian real estate investment company paid more than $82 million for a 328-unit apartment complex in Cool Springs.
