Executives at the Brentwood-based private prison operator CoreCivic say they’re prepared for a ban on private prisons, but the company also joined a new trade group they hope will prevent that from happening.
On the campaign trail, several Democrats hoping to run for president — including frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren — have called for an end to the private prison industry.
In response to questions about how CoreCivic would survive that scenario, CEO Damon Hininger said on a conference call last week that the company will still profit. Instead of operating facilities for governments, the company could still sell or lease its real estate.
He argued that state and federal governments don’t have the capacity to house all their inmates, and CoreCivic’s facilities are basically the only option.
“They need our real estate and a purchase or a lease of that real estate actually is going to be a net positive for the company,” he said. “There is no alternative, and we could be a lot quicker and easier to give them access to capacity versus trying to get it on their own.”
CoreCivic’s prison management business makes up by far the biggest proportion of its revenues, but other parts of the company are growing much faster.
The part of the company that builds and leases properties grew by 30% compared to the same period last year. A division that operates reentry programs grew by nearly 23%.
Those businesses made up about 10% of the company’s revenues in the third quarter of 2019, but could create a buffer against what CoreCivic executives call the worst-case scenario — a virtual ban on private prisons.
While some investors voiced concerns about the effect of a Democratic presidential victory next year, the company is making lots of money right now.
CoreCivic reported a record high $509 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2019, beating out last quarter’s record revenue. (The company earned about $49 million in profit, which isn’t a record.)
The company’s stock price — which has spent the last year jumping around in response to headlines about the industry — rose almost 13% following the conference call.
Hininger said the increase in revenue is due to demand from states and the federal government. The company has won and activated 11 new contracts, totaling 12,000 beds, since the beginning of 2018.
Despite confidence that CoreCivic would thrive despite a private prison ban, the company joined a new trade group last month to stop that from happening.
Three major, private prison companies, including CoreCivic, formed The Day 1 Alliance at the end of last month.
According to a press release, the group aims to “educate and inform Americans on the small but valued role the private sector plays in addressing corrections and detention challenges in the U.S.”
The group is defending the industry in general, but claims that none of the members advocate for or against legislation that impacts the basis for or duration of an individual’s incarceration or detention.
According to the Center for Responsive Politics, CoreCivic has spent about $1.2 million on lobbying in 2019, about the same amount it spent during all of 2018.
That’s the most the company has spent on lobbying since 2007, when its lobbying expenditures dropped precipitously. Many of the bills the company lobbies for are related to the budget of federal agencies that contract with CoreCivic.
In addition to the potential threat of a Democratic president, CoreCivic could also face some financial challenges in the coming years. Several major banks have announced that they don’t plan to loan money to CoreCivic in the future.
Some of those banks already have financial obligations to the company lasting through the next few years, and plan to follow through. After that, the company may need a new way to access cash.
Hininger said he’s not worried about it, and the company is already exploring other options.
“We have been very pleased with the response we have received from the financial community, as we have recently made efforts to cultivate new banking relationships,” he said during the conference call.
CFO David Garfinkle said politics and headlines about banks pulling away from the industry have affected the price of the company’s debt. He added that CoreCivic could issue debt securities as a way to raise capital.
While executives signaled that investors shouldn’t worry, Garfinkle said the company does plan to “sharpen the focus” of its capital deployment strategy because of the bank market.
The company raised it’s overall financial guidance, but also lowered the amount it expects to spend on prison construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.