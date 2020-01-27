Franklin-based legal services company Latitude announced Thursday that it has opened a downtown Indianapolis office and named a president to oversee the operation.
The company, which provides law firms and companies access to associate- and partner-level attorneys and paralegals for both short- and long-term engagements, expects the office to be home to several company members by 2020’s end, according to Ross Booher, Latitude partner.
Tim Haley serves as president of Latitude Indiana. A native Hoosier, Haley joined Latitude after working as a partner in the Indianapolis office of AmLaw 100 firm Barnes & Thornburg, with nearly 600 lawyers across 18 offices. During his 14 years of practice, he has advised and represented Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits and privately held businesses on environmental litigation, transactions and compliance matters.
“Latitude’s growth is driven by our focus on attorney quality and a commitment to client success,” Haley said in a release. “I look forward to extending Latitude’s commitment to quality to the businesses, law firms and government legal departments in our community and surrounding areas.”
Latitude was founded in 2014 by Booher, a former Bass, Berry & Sims partner, and serial entrepreneur Ken Clarke. It bills itself as providing legal services that allow clients “to more effectively control their workforce costs by up to 60 percent.”
Booher and Clarke are joined by Katie Bennett, who formerly served as in-house counsel with UBS and is Latitude Tennessee director of legal recruiting and placement. In addition to Latitude’s Indianapolis office, Latitude opened a corporate office in downtown Atlanta in June led by former general counsel Logan Ide. The company is home to about a dozen employees in its Franklin headquarters.
This story first appeared in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
