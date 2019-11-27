Mitsubishi North America has hired a former Nissan lawyer to be the company’s next general counsel.
Katherine Knight was appointed vice president and general counsel. Most recently she was the general counsel for USA Truck.
Knight is a Nashville native, a Vanderbilt graduate and a Predators fan who previously worked for Dollar General and Nissan. She will be based in Franklin and will oversee all legal services for the company.
"With a background inside and outside the corporate world, she brings the blend of experience and passion for the craft that will both protect and promote (Mitsubishi) going forwards. We're excited to have her join the team,” CEO Fred Diaz said, according to a press release.
Just five months ago, Mitsubishi promoted longtime Mitsubishi employee Jorgen Weterrings to the position of general counsel. However, Weterrings, who was based in Cypress, decided not to move to Franklin and has left the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.