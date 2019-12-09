The National Association of Realtors is expecting fewer homes sales in the Nashville area next year and only modest increases in sale prices.
The association recently released a report forecasting the future of real estate markets across the U.S.
In the Nashville area, the association is predicting a 1.2% decrease in the number of home sales and only a 0.4% increase in sale prices. That’s similar to changes predicted for the U.S. as a whole.
Despite those numbers, Kyle Shults, who recently served as the president of the Williamson County Association of Realtors board of directors, said she believes the housing market will still be strong in 2020.
“We are a destination state for a lot of people moving out of the northeast and out of states like California, coming here and wanting to not only buy their permanent residence here, but also wanting to buy investment property here,” she said. “We do have an influx of new home purchases and I think the builders are having to work hard to keep up with that.”
The report from the association of Realtors cited the slowing growth rate of the overall economy and declining consumer confidence as factors that could keep homes from substantially increasing in value next year.
Other real estate organizations are predicting that high demand from millennials and a low supply of homes for sale will lead to increases in sale prices.
In a recent forecast, the mortgage buyer Freddie Mac predicted that home values nationwide would rise by about 2.9% next year. The research company CoreLogic expects home prices to rise by an average of 4.8% next year.
The U.S. Census Bureau expects millennials to become the largest generation in the U.S. in 2020, and many are just entering the housing market. At the same time, the number of homes for sale nationwide declined by nearly 7% over roughly the last year, according to another Realtor.com report.
In Williamson County, the number of available houses was increasing on a year over year basis during the beginning of 2019, but started declining in August.
Jordan Vaughn, who recently took over from Shults as president of the Williamson County Association of Realtors, said he believes that local homes prices will continue to grow, but maybe at a slower pace than previous years.
While demand is high, he has started to see home buyers who are willing to say no to high list prices.
“I think buyers are now saying, time out, what's the reason you want $10,000 more than that (other) seller got,” he said. “They're being a little bit more aware and conscious of the value, making sure that the value is there.”
The National Association of Realtor’s predicted price increase for Nashville in 2019 would be much smaller than the previous two years.
According to data from Greater Nashville Realtors, home prices in Middle Tennessee rose by about 7.6%% between January 2017 and January 2018. Home prices rose by about 4.3% between January 2018 and January 2019.
The National Association of Realtors predicted a 3.5% increase in sale prices in 2017 and a 7.7%% increase for 2018.
Shults said she pays attention to forecasts like these, but said it’s much more important to continually check local data.
“I think it's important to be aware of it, but I've seen a lot of predictions that have come in incorrectly and projections that have been wrong,” Shults said. “I think it's important to watch trends and see what's happening in your market, but month over month we're still continuing to grow in price.”
Indeed, on Monday the Williamson County Association of Realtors released local housing stats for November. The number of real estate closings is up year over year, as is the median home price.
The median home is Williamson County was $539,900 in November. In November 2015 it was $412,176.
