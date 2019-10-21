A Franklin company that helps health care providers collect payments from insurance companies opened a new location in Tullahoma earlier this month.
In August, EnableComp announced that it would open its third office in Middle Tennessee. The new office will create 200 jobs and represents about a $1 million investment over the next five years.
The state plans to give EnableComp $100,000 through the Fast Track Job Training and Assistance Program. Those grants give funding to new or expanding companies for training new employees.
EnableComp only has 16 employees at the new office so far. The company held an official grand opening for the Coffee County office on Oct. 9.
Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee recognized the company’s contributions to the city by declaring Oct. 9 EnableComp day. A press release didn’t specify how the city would celebrate EnableComp day.
“In choosing this location, we looked at unemployment, growth potential and labor rates,” EnableComp CEO David Jones said at the grand opening, according to a press release. “We actually eyed this city a few years ago, but the timing was not quite right. We are very excited about growing and expanding into the space we have here.”
Founded in 2000, EnableComp has grown to about 240 employees at its headquarters in Franklin. The company processes 180,000 claims annually.
