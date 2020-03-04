Basement East

The devastating tornadoes that swept through Tennessee early Tuesday morning didn’t touch down in Williamson County, but a number of local businesses are finding ways to help following the disaster.

Nissan North America announced on Tuesday afternoon it would donate $100,000 to the Red Cross to support the relief effort for tornadoes and floods associated with the storm. 

The Brentwood company Swiftwick, which makes high performance socks for athletes, told customers that their warehouse was impacted. That could result in delayed shipments while the company assess the damage.

A. Marshall Hospitality group is offering free meals to any first responders or uniformed personnel at Puckett’s in Nashville.

The Brentwood company VendEngine provides technology services for jails and prisons, such as monitored text messaging and money management for inmates. VendEngine allowed all Middle Tennessee inmates to send outgoing messages to check on their loved ones on Tuesday.

Bink’s Outfitters, a local retailer with a location in downtown Franklin, will be donating all profits from Tri Star T-shirts and “I believe in Nashville” T-shirts on March 3 and 4 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. 

The Franklin facilities maintenance business Lee Company will likely be busy with rebuilding efforts. In a post on the company’s website, Lee told customers in the affected areas that they are moving as quickly as possible to make repairs. 

