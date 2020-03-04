The devastating tornadoes that swept through Tennessee early Tuesday morning didn’t touch down in Williamson County, but a number of local businesses are finding ways to help following the disaster.
Nissan North America announced on Tuesday afternoon it would donate $100,000 to the Red Cross to support the relief effort for tornadoes and floods associated with the storm.
Nissan is #NashvilleStrongToday we are donating $100,000 to the @RedCross in support of the Southern Tornadoes and Floods relief effort. Join us in supporting our community. Visit https://t.co/PbnOFDVntU, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. pic.twitter.com/duQfuCqvn0— Nissan (@NissanUSA) March 4, 2020
The Brentwood company Swiftwick, which makes high performance socks for athletes, told customers that their warehouse was impacted. That could result in delayed shipments while the company assess the damage.
We are very sad about the loss our city experienced. Our team is safe and for that, we are grateful. However, our warehouse was impacted. This will cause a delay in shipments. We ask for your patience as we assess the damage and work to get back up and running. #PrayForNashville pic.twitter.com/Hli2CVlNCX— Swiftwick (@swiftwick) March 3, 2020
A. Marshall Hospitality group is offering free meals to any first responders or uniformed personnel at Puckett’s in Nashville.
The Brentwood company VendEngine provides technology services for jails and prisons, such as monitored text messaging and money management for inmates. VendEngine allowed all Middle Tennessee inmates to send outgoing messages to check on their loved ones on Tuesday.
Bink’s Outfitters, a local retailer with a location in downtown Franklin, will be donating all profits from Tri Star T-shirts and “I believe in Nashville” T-shirts on March 3 and 4 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
The Franklin facilities maintenance business Lee Company will likely be busy with rebuilding efforts. In a post on the company’s website, Lee told customers in the affected areas that they are moving as quickly as possible to make repairs.
Our team is hard at work today, as our community responds to the extensive damage caused by the tragic tornado. Our hearts go out to all who were impacted by the storm, with special prayers for those who lost loved ones. Read more: https://t.co/ETsKHZkuIP #TennesseeStrong— Lee Company (@LeeCompany) March 3, 2020
