Ryan Burns to be CapWealth’s newest financial advisor
CapWealth, a best-in-state firm per Forbes, just added Ryan Burns as its newest financial advisor. Burns is originally from Franklin and a Montgomery Bell Academy alum.
Burns comes from Citi Private Bank where he was most recently an assistant vice president, having climbed from his starting position as an associate banker. There, he propped up five private bank teams in Chicago, which included ultra-high net worth clients, private equity firms and family offices.
“Ryan is a great addition to our team,” said CapWealth Chair and Chief Investment Officer Tim Pagliara. “His experience in both the financial services industry and private wealth management provides a solid foundation for him to be a trusted advisor to CapWealth clients.”
CapWealth is a Franklin-based wealth management services provider with $1 billion worth of assets under advisement, including consultations on personal finance and investment. CapWealth also manages investment portfolios for foundations, families, individuals and endowments.
“Ryan will play an integral role in the continued growth of our firm,” CapWealth CEO Phoebe Venable explained. “We’re excited to have a local who shares our values and passion for helping families achieve financial success.”
Pinnacle’s Sam Oakley ranked on Barron’s top financial advisors list
Barron’s, a Dow Jones & Co. financial publication, ranked Sam Oakley among the top 1,200 financial advisors nationwide. Oakley’s one of Pinnacle Asset Management’s managing directors and a financial consultant with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.
Currently ranked No. 1 in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA according to the FDIC’s 2020 deposit data, Pinnacle provides services and consultation to individuals and businesses with large investment needs, and its advisors utilize Raymond James investment product offerings.
Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List first issued in 2017, and Oakley was ranked then also. He was ineligible for the 2018 and 2019 lists due to him moving The Oakley Group under Pinnacle Financial Partners’ umbrella. He was mentioned in Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list in those years, however, and the 2020 list marks his third consecutive mention there also. He now manages over $575 million in client assets.
“I am very honored to be considered among the top financial advisors in the country,” Oakley said. “To be included among such an elite group of my peers is humbling.”
Pinnacle ranked 26th greatest place to work in the U.S., Fortune
Pinnacle Financial Partners has made Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, its fifth consecutive inclusion on the annual list.
This year’s list is an historic one even for Fortune inasmuch as 40% of the scoring rubric is based on programs each of the listed companies attest to having created specifically in response to the pandemic.
Pinnacle associates processed and funded 14,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to clients last spring, totaling $2.4 billion, and by last summer, they’d finished a comprehensive review of the entire risk-graded loan book to appraise and satisfy clients’ needs.
“When faced with great challenges, we always put associates first,” said Pinnacle President and CEO M. Terry Turner. “Soon after the scope of the crisis became clear, we took immediate action to take care of our associates, giving them the love, support and flexibility they needed to take care of themselves and their families. And they did the same for each other and their clients. That’s what helped Pinnacle get through a year filled with tribulation and come out stronger on the other side.”
Pinnacle started structuring its response in January 2020 by instituting paid leave for associates who were ill or otherwise unable to work for pandemic-related reasons.
The company’s annual internal surveys still returned more than 96% of employee feedback claiming Pinnacle’s culture was “truly special” and 97% agreeing that leadership there demonstrated a genuine interest in their wellbeing.
