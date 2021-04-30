Signature Homes to build 400 homes on June Lake project
Southeast Venture recently announced that Signature Homes would be the primary Phase I developer for the new, residential June Lake project in Spring Hill.
“This partnership marks another important step forward in development, and we couldn’t be more excited to get construction underway,” said Don Alexander, project manager of 40-year-old, diversified commercial real estate company Southeast Venture.
The development slates about 86 out of 775 acres for 400 homes constructed by Signature, townhomes and single-family alike, starting in April 2022. Foundational infrastructure will begin construction this summer with a maximum of 2,900 residential units to come over an estimated 20 years.
Other acreage is dedicated to 400 hotel rooms and 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space. Retail space will be flanked by 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space. The development plan includes improvements to the lake and Greenway trails, and including the retail center, the land plan is credited to Nashville landscape design firm, HDLA.
“We are thrilled to partner with Signature Homes on the first residential phase of June Lake,” Alexander added. “Signature has extensive experience in developing high-quality and highly desirable communities and is committed to developing the residential component of this unique gateway district in a way that represents the vision of June Lake.”
In addition, Signature Homes will partner with Nashville-based Smith Gee Studios, for unique design parameters meant to blend residential architecture with the grand scheme of development.
Williamson County inductees into UA Mortar Board society
The University of Alabama’s Mortar Board inducted college seniors Katherine Crowe of Spring Hill and Elizabeth Graham Pistole of Franklin into its honor society on Friday, April 9 for their superior, scholastic achievements.
The Mortar Board is among the most elite honor societies for leadership, service and scholarship in the U.S., and UA’s Hypatia Chapter is one of its oldest chapters. The Mortar Board selects only a few students from each campus, and UA is the cornerstone of Alabama’s public colleges, consisting of over 30 research centers and making the state’s biggest higher education institution.
