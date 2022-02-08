A week after Debbie Osteen was to retire as CEO of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., she is still at the helm.
A recent press release announced Osteen’s retirement on Jan. 31 from leading the behavioral health company through the pandemic, the selloff of its United Kingdom division for over $1 billion and an aggressive growth strategy boasting of 14 facility acquisitions. As of Feb. 2, a statement declaring a change of ownership to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission still dated the ownership transaction for Jan. 31.
Yet the filing was amended as of Dec. 22, 2021 to reflect an employment agreement into which Osteen entered with the company, which was further amended in January prior to the originally scheduled date of her retirement. A side letter added to that agreement extends her employment period to March 31, provides for her to finish her term on the board of directors and conditionally agrees to pay her a $900,000 bonus for her additional time spent onboard beyond the retirement date, which is to be paid within 30 days of the completion of the added employment period.
Should the agreement be terminated early without cause — or if Osteen were to resign with good reason — she would still be entitled to the full bonus. Either way, Osteen is also entitled to severance benefits.
Osteen assumed control of the company, following Joey Jacobs, in Dec. 2018 after having already operated in the industry for 32 years, mostly at Universal Health Services. Osteen’s last year was already a contract extension, and her exit salary was an even $1 million after a 9 percent raise in Jan. 2021 for her orchestration of the sale of the United Kingdom division.
In 2020, the Nashville Business Journal ranked Acadia the fourth-largest publicly traded healthcare company with $3.2 billion in revenue and 230 facilities across 40 states and Puerto Rico, employing over 20,000 people. At the start of the pandemic that year, Acadia stock dropped to a five-year low but has consistently increased since.
When the retirement was first announced, Reeve Waud, chairman of Acadia’s board of directors, praised Osteen for having “done an outstanding job” positioning the company for future growth.
