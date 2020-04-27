SPONSORED CONTENT BY LEE COMPANY
As the curve starts to flatten for parts of our country – thanks to community cooperation and a focus on safety – business leaders are looking forward and preparing for a smart economic recovery. Workers want to feel protected as they get back to business. Customers want to feel safe.
Joshua Bolten, president and CEO of the Business Roundtable, recently stressed safety during an appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch: The companies in the Business Roundtable unanimously endorse the position that safety has to come first,” Bolten said. This is true for protecting our employees and customers and it’s also true as a matter of business.
Safety always comes first at Lee Company. To help facility owners and managers restart right, Lee Company has developed a special facility evaluation that covers essential equipment and systems, indoor air quality, expanded cleaning procedures, and touchless solutions. Since every facility is different, the Lee Company evaluation is customized for each site. After reviewing your facility, we’ll provide a full report and summary.
Assessing your equipment and systems
Before ramping up to full speed, it’s important to check essential equipment and systems. Lee Company pros will review everything from the HVAC system to the plumbing. Evaluations can lead to unexpected benefits: Some facilities could see cost-effective advantages from right-sizing systems that are either too large or too small to do the best job.
Evaluating indoor air quality
The Lee Company facility evaluation covers such areas as humidity, temperature, and amount of outdoor air inside the building. We’ll assess air handling units for performance and efficiency. Now more than ever, employees and customers want to breathe clean air.
Outlining cleaning procedures that go beyond the surface
Extensive cleaning procedures go hand-in-hand with maintaining the proper indoor air quality. Options include installing UV lights in the ductwork or ceiling-mounted air cleaners, used when the room is empty. Simple steps, such as cleaning air filters, can also reduce dust and other airborne pollutants.
Reviewing options for implementing touchless solutions
Some buildings can benefit from the addition of touchless technology on faucets, dispensers, light switches, doors, and more. Along with saving energy and modernizing a facility’s environment, this innovative technology can play an important role in addressing safety concerns among customers and employees.
Restart right.
This is a new situation for all of us. Still, with more than 75 years of experience, Lee Company has seen tough times before – and thrived. Today, we’re eager to put our expertise to work for you, as we all pull together to get business back on track and our economy on the road to recovery. We are on the job 24/7 to help with your facility management needs. Get in touch with us today. Restart right with Lee Company.
To schedule a facility evaluation:
Chat: Schedule service and confirm upcoming visits with one of our representatives via chat.
Call: Give us a call. Remember, you can request a callback without losing your place in line.
Click: Request an appointment online and a member of our customer service team will contact you
