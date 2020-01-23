Franklin-based Tivity company's Prime Fitness division will launch the Walton Life Fitness Pass for Walmart's workers. It will include more than 9,000 fitness locations nationwide — including Planet Fitness and 24 Hour Fitness locations. All full-time, part-time and temporary Walmart and Sam's Club associates working in the United States will be eligible for the program.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal takes Tivity's Prime Fitness network to 43 million people between the ages of 18 and 64. In a press release, Tivity officials said thousands of Walmart associates already have activated their fitness programs.
"Companies dedicated to building a strong culture realize the value of opportunities to improve every employees' health, and we applaud Walmart for their commitment," Tivity CEO Donato Tramuto said in the release. "With our extensive nationwide network of fitness locations and our experience working with clients to get their members engaged in the program, Prime is the perfect solution for Walmart."
Tivity shares (Ticker: TVTY) dipped slightly to $24.61 Thursday afternoon. They have spiked 25 percent in the last month.
