Boyle Investment’s McEwen Northside is scheduled to be home to three future restaurants in Spring 2022, two of which will be new to the county.
The walkable, urban district now holds leases for Neighbors, Radish Kitchen and Scissors and Scotch. Neighbors and Radish Kitchen will establish their first locations in Williamson County whereas Scissors and Scotch already occupies a comparable space at the Hill Center Brentwood development at 205 Franklin Rd, Suite 120.
Full-service bar and restaurant chain Neighbors already has two Nashville locations in Germantown and Sylvan Park and now adds the Franklin locale to its portfolio. The exact location of its new storefront within the McEwen campus has yet to be determined, and the same is true for Radish Kitchen and Scissors and Scotch.
Radish Kitchen was launched by Amanda Frederickson, cookbook author and chef. Her healthy menu already has a Nashville store open in the Sylvan Supply industrial redevelopment. Construction has already begun on the Franklin shop.
Scissors and Scotch differs considerably in that it is a high-end barbershop that incorporates a fully stocked, retail bar. Drinks are enjoyed in a private lounge that transforms the waiting component of barbershop business into an amenity.
The venues to come join the likes of Jeni’s Ice Creams, Just Love Coffee Cafe, North Italia, Shake Shack, Tiff’s Treats Cookie Delivery and Wine Bar.
A joint venture with Northwood Ravin located at the heart of Cool Springs, McEwen Northside began work on its $62 million third and final development phase back in June, building the massive campus’s last 45 acres with direct access to the interchange of Interstate 65 and McEwen Drive for what will total around 113,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space amid about 750,000 square feet of office space, two hotels with 310 rooms between them and 770 luxury apartment units.
