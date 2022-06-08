Ultium Cells ceremonially commemorated its installation of the final steel beam for its facility in progress Wednesday morning.
The 2.8 million-square-foot plant is expected to commence production in late 2023. That projection for the completion of the $2.3 billion project is considered a continuation of the momentum thus far, which finished the steel structure for the building in just six months. It is a critical step in GM’s journey to the all-electric, zero-emissions fleet by 2035.
“We are pleased with the rapid progress we have made constructing our latest Ultium Cells site, all with safety as our priority,” said Kee Eun, President of Ultium Cells. “This significant milestone would not have been possible without strong support from the state of Tennessee, Maury County, the City of Spring Hill and our collaboration with our construction partners, especially the 500 men and women on-site every day. And of course, our joint venture partners LG Energy Solution and General Motors.”
The construction team held what was termed a “topping out ceremony“ for the placement of the final steel beam, which was adorned with the American flag (pictured). The beam was also signed by Ultium executives, partners and employees.
Ultium Cells is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions to mass-produce the batteries on which GM’s electric vehicles run. The plant comes with a commitment to bring 1,300 jobs to Spring Hill, and Ultium has established a benchmark for a million units produced by mid-decade.
“This is a significant milestone for the Ultium Cells team and our construction trade partners as we continue to make strides safely and at an unprecedented pace,” said Chris Desautels, plant director of Ultium Cells Spring Hill. “This is a fundamental mark in our journey as Ultium Cells, and I look forward to more foundational moments as we begin to build an inclusive and engaged workforce. I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of this growing team.”
All steel beams used for the structure were American-made. The plant’s development accounts for more than 550,000 construction hours for those working on the project. The steel framework allows for a creative, open floor plan with A primary, unifying Corredor planned to stretch across the width of the facility. The interior design involves furniture pieces and wall treatments made from reclaimed wood via partnership with Nashville-based Good Wood.
As the build continues, Ultium is also focused on the hiring process and are searching for key positions instrumental to launching the new plant. About 50 of the sought roles will be filled and on boarded by the end of the year to help settle the launch of the facility. Job seekers are invited to Ultium’s website to apply.
This comes about two months before the projected August opening of another such facility in Warren, Ohio. The Spring Hill plant’s completion is slated to follow next year with a third plant to become operational in Lansing, Mich. in fall 2024, such that one plant opens each year for three years beginning in 2022.
