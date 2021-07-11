Wilco Fusion Grill, formerly known as Dushi Wrap Café, is coming back with more than ever before including burgers, tacos, kebabs, salads, classic Mexican dishes, and a special Latin fusion section with arepas, empanadas and plantain sliders.
Wilco Fusion Grill is owned and operated by Claudia Casilla and her family. Claudia said one of the driving forces in creating this restaurant and bringing it to Franklin was to honor the city and it’s accepting, diverse landscape.
“Franklin is an amazing melting pot for business and our fusion concept is in honor of that fusion itself that Williamson County has,” Claudia said. “That’s what’s special to us… We are very proud and more than anything grateful to God for this opportunity to serve this amazing community.”
Although the restaurant had to close temporarily in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Casillas are back and ready to serve the Franklin community with even more flavor and uniqueness!
To celebrate their official rebranding, Wilco Fusion Grill will be having a ribbon cutting on Monday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m., hosted by Williamson Inc.
The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For the latest updates, visit their Instagram page, @wilcofusiongrill.
