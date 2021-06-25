Williamson Inc.’s housewarming did more than keep up with the Joneses as the opening of its new office at McEwen Northside was commemorated via open house.
Williamson County’s Chamber of Commerce and Office of Economic Development celebrated its move across Interstate 65 with a large gathering on the front lawn of the new, rapidly growing McEwen Northside, a tour of its sixth floor office and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The space features not only offices but a fulfillment of one need chamber members requested often in the previous facility according to Talent Development Director Nick Biniker: an expansive conference room fit for at least 50 people. When first announced, the office was heralded to be an example of the best Williamson County — and Northside by extension — has to offer.
The new headquarters was originally announced to open by September 2020, and the announcement came amid the pandemic. Chamber employees worked remotely until the office was ready. It shares the sixth floor with CapWealth and shares the rest of the building with the headquarters of Mitsubishi, Regions Bank, Games to Go Nashville and others. The bottom floor also features eateries like Tiff’s Treats Cookie Delivery and Just Love Coffee Cafe.
Offices at Williamson Inc. have soaring views of the Northside campus, and the official, core values of the Chamber are written on the wall of the break room. The massive conference room was large enough to hold seven tables of varying sizes and a Social Booth setup for people to take pictures in front of a mock-turf wall that bore the Williamson Inc. logo.
Over a year after the announcement, Williamson Inc. welcomed close to 200 people to the green island between streets stretching from Jeni’s Ice Creams to Wine Bar, the latter positioned across from the new North Italia, which opened its doors three days prior, and right around the corner from Shake Shack whose third Tennessee location opens with its own ribbon cutting Monday at 10:30 a.m. to commence business at 11 a.m. Less than 100 yards from Jeni’s Ice Creams, brand new apartments are also available lease. Opposite Williamson Inc.’s building, this green space is expected to be flanked by a twin building also.
The event comes mere weeks after most businesses and residents received value assessments of their properties, which County Mayor Rogers Anderson referenced to explain that the total value of all residential and commercial property countywide doubled in the last decade, a duration that closely coincides with the existence of Williamson Inc. since its establishment.
“A lot of that credit goes to Matt [Largen] and his team,” Mayor Anderson said, crediting the CEO and president of Williamson Inc. “Most of that credit goes to the many businesses that are moving here and all of those people.”
Other remarks were made by Largen, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Boyle Investment Managing Partner Phil Fawcett. Fawcett reiterated a common mantra Boyle has commonly bandied about in the context of the McEwen Northside, calling it a “walkable, urban district” that blends office space, retail and residential units.
“What we try to say is: we’re trying to put the cool in Cool Springs,” noted a droll Fawcett.
This comes as McEwen Northside enters its third phase of development slated for 45 acres stretching all the way to the Interstate 65-McEwen Interchange. That $62 million project is expected to feature 126,000 square feet of Class-A office space, 26,000 square feet of restaurant and specialty retail space and outdoor, covered parking by the end of 2022.
