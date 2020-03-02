Battle Ground Academy has summer camps for every interest and age this summer! Whether your child is interested in coding or learning to build robots, work on study skills, improve in math or grammar, or bake culinary masterpieces, our camps are designed to nurture curiosity.
We also offer athletic camps for all ages and sports including football, baseball, softball, basketball, cheerleading, soccer, tennis, volleyball and all-sports. Our arts and enrichment camps will spark the creativity and imagination of any child with hands-on clay, painting and sewing instruction or fun music or acting classes, LEGO and Minecraft camps. All camps are directed by a BGA coach or faculty member or camp professional. Spaces fill quickly, so don’t miss one of BGA’s 100+ summer camp opportunities.
Summer camps are available for ages 4 and up and run from June 3 – July 26. Full-day and half-day camps are available. For families needing additional care, early-care, after-care and between-care are available for an additional fee.
