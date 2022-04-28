Franklin Road Academy Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Whether you are looking for a sports camp, a full-day option for your pre-kindergarten student, or an academic experience—we have something for everyone! Register online at: www.FRACamps.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesActor Gary Sinise to move veterans foundation HQ to FranklinFired VisuWell CEO sues comedian Kathy Griffin over viral videoJuvenile judge candidate Connie Reguli suspended from practicing law following convictionTwo Franklin police officers injured in Sunday traffic stopAldermen align with city of Franklin staff, many residents in opposing plans for Brownland FarmWorld War II veteran Jimmy Gentry, coach, teacher and friend to many, dies at 96Juvenile court judge candidate Connie Reguli found guilty in trial involving 2018 incidentMother of Senator Marsha Blackburn diesBrentwood Summer Concert Series unveils 2022 lineupState Rep. Todd Warner sign unmoved after notice of violation in Thompson's Station Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.