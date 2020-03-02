For more than 30 years, Montgomery Bell Academy has been hosting campers enticed by the venue’s slew of summer offerings. “We have an exciting summer of camps lined up for this season.” Camp Director Mike Martin said. At MBA, summer campers have a wide selection of sports, enrichment, and academic camps, with both full day and half day offerings. MBA hosts between 3,000 - 4,000 campers through its offerings of more than 130 camps - ranging from academics to sports to leadership skills and more. The All-Sports Camp is the most popular among MBA summer guests. The all-day camp — open to rising first through seventh grade boys — lets campers play many different sports including football, baseball, basketball, dodgeball, indoor hockey, soccer and more.
The All-Sports Camp is available in three sessions including week 1 from June 1 to 5; week 2 from June 8 to 12; and week 3 from June 15 to 19. The All-Sports Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has a before and after-care option. Lunch is also provided. “If parents are looking to drop their kids off all day long, we can handle that for those three weeks, we can also pair morning and afternoon camps for the all-day experience any other week.” Martin said.
Younger sports campers have loved the MBA 1st Camp. 1st Camp is a modified version of All Sports Camp for rising Pre-K and Kindergarten age boys. This camp will take place May 26-29 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Spots are limited for 1st Camp, and the camp has been filling quickly.
MBA also offers a Lacrosse Spring Clinic from April to May. Other specialty sports camp options include football, baseball, tennis, golf, basketball, dodgeball, soccer, rifle, wrestling, lacrosse, rowing, NERF, and speed camp hosted by former Tennessee Titan Chris Sanders.
For the nature enthusiasts, MBA summer programs include a Fishing Camp, which teaches the basics of casting, knot-tying and area fly patterns.
MBA offers various coed academic prep camps in courses such as Algebra, reading comprehension, writing skills, study skills and many more.
PSAT/SAT Verbal and Writing Prep and PSAT/SAT Math Prep camps join offerings that enhance study skills and help students prepare for high school or college. MBA also offers driver’s education classes hosted on campus through the Brentwood Driver Training.
Campers can once again join the popular Mr. Bond this year for five different science camps including Crazy Chemistry and Engineering. Other enrichment camps include Video Game Design, Brain Camp with LearningRx, Cardboard Camp, Yoga, and the Summer Science Experience. In addition, MBA will offer six weeks of LEGOS, Minecraft, Robotics, and Young Jedi Warrior camps partnering with Camp Brick. These camps sell out quickly.
Finally, the popular 7 on 7 soccer league returns for another fun year.
For more information visit montgomerybell.edu/camps. Or contact Mike Martin at mike.martin@montgomerybell.edu or 615-369-5368.
