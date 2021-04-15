Bridges, Williamson County’s only domestic violence shelter, is holding its 12th Annual Golf Scramble Monday, May 3, at Temple Hills Country Club in Franklin.
The event is being presented by the title sponsor, E3 Construction Services LLC, and its CEO, John Eldridge. Click here to register to play.
“The need for Bridges’ resources is greater than ever,” said Linda Crockett, the nonprofit’s founder and executive director, “with more than 11,000 hotline calls each year and thousands of families looking to the center for help in building a bridge from hurt to hope.”
Bridges offers a comprehensive array of programs and services for women, men and children who have suffered physical, emotional or sexual abuse. It provides a 24-hour crisis hotline, safe shelter, basic living needs, court advocacy, child advocacy, case management, job search assistance, life skills training, assistance in developing improved parenting skills, individual counseling, support groups and a court-ordered batterer’s intervention program.
Clients who move through the program become empowered community members, prepared for successful independent living.
Bridges' 12th Annual Golf Scramble, chaired by Cole Hodges of First Bank, will begin with registration/lunch at 11:30 a.m., courtesy of Hunt Bros. Pizza, plus grilled hot dogs, and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Following tournament play, Tazikis will provide dinner during which awards and prizes will be announced.
All players will receive valuable gifts, beverages and snack cart service throughout the day. There are plenty of spirited contests and chances to win some super prizes.
Title sponsor E3 Construction Services LLC is a Nashville-based investment and development firm that has invested more than $150 million into revitalizing Music City’s transitional neighborhoods through the construction of new residential and mixed-use developments.
Dining Sponsor is Western Express, while Gold tournament sponsors include Change Healthcare, Molly Maid and Andrews Cadillac. Beverage Carts are sponsored by Frank Skaggs of Parks Realty.
