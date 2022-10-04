The Franklin Fire Department is kicking off Fire Prevention Week with their chalk art contest where you could win one of five $100 gift cards.
The all-ages annual contest is sponsored by Atmos Energy and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Submissions should be made with chalk or sidewalk paint with the theme of “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape," with submission photos shared to the City of Franklin's Facebook page with the hashtag #FranklinFire.
