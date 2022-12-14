The 38th annual Dickens of a Christmas took over downtown Franklin last weekend, drawing more than 110,000 visitors in a record attendance across two days.
The Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebration is held by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, with this year's event consisting of a Victorian Village, KidZone, live music, food and drinks, arts and crafts, and much more.
The festival also featured carolers, an appearance by Santa Claus, as well as numerous characters from the stories of Charles Dickens including Fagin from "Oliver Twist," and Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit family from "A Christmas Carol."
“Dickens of a Christmas is one of the most anticipated events in Williamson County,” Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley said in a news release. “The festival just keeps getting better with each year as we feature our local talent, artisans, and entertainers alongside our incredible Downtown Franklin Association retail stores. It’s hard to beat the magic and authenticity of our Main Street community as we tout the best of the best of Williamson County talent and shops.”
For more information about Dickens of a Christmas, visit https://www.FranklinDickensChristmas.com
