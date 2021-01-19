NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” is holding virtual auditions for season 16 of the hit talent show.
The show will host the Southeast virtual auditions on Jan. 27 which are open to any acts of any age who are showcasing any talent.
Last season Brentwood High School student and football player Thomas Day was featured on the show, and now the show is hoping to find their next contestants from right here in Williamson County.
“With virtual auditions underway for the upcoming Season 16 of the world’s largest talent show, AGT producers are giving hopefuls all around the Southeast the chance to let their talents shine on the big stage. From the shores of Miami Beach, New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, and Nashville’s Music Row, it’s time for this region to show what makes them so unique on January 27, when local performers are invited to the AGT virtual stage,” a news release reads.
More details on signing up for the virtual auditions can be found here.
