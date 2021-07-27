Friends of Williamson County Animal Center will host its third annual “An Evening with Friends” fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Eastern Flank Event Center located at 1368 Eastern Flank Circle in Eastern Battlefield Park.
Host Alecia Davis, TV personality and producer, will get events started under the tent at 6:30 p.m. and keep the fun going until 9.
Tickets can be purchased from the FOWCAC website.
All proceeds from the event will be used to support the animals and services at Williamson County Animal Center.
Winning bidders will take home exclusive items and experiences donated for live and silent auctions while all guests will enjoy dinner, wine and beer from an open bar, and live music.
“Our community understands how important our furry family and friends are,” Edie Lynn Hoback, event chairperson, said. “Mars Petcare, the presenting sponsor, all of our sponsors, donors and other contributors have rallied to make this a marquee event that ultimately makes Williamson County better for our four-legged and two-legged neighbors.”
FOWCAC is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to improving the lives of all animals in Williamson County.
For more information, visit the FOWCAC website, email scott.p[email protected], or call 615-790-5590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.