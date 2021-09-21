One-year old Knick Knack is playful, active and very friendly withother cats and humans of all ages; dogs make her nervous however. All cats at WCAC are tested for FIV & FeLV, up to date on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, given flea control and spayed or neutered. If they are too young to have already received a rabies vaccination at the time of adoption, your new feline family member will be scheduled to receive one at no extra charge. Fill out the adoption application at www.adoptwcac.org then come by the center to meet Knick Knack and all our adorable adoptable pets!